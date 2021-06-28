Professor Pami Dua awarded prestigious Nishtha Dhriti Satyam Samman by DU

Celebrated economist and Head​, Department of Economics at Delhi School of Economics, Professor Pami Dua, has been awarded Nishtha Dhriti Satyam Samman by Delhi University (DU). This is the highest award given to a person of eminence who has made an extraordinary contribution to the development of the university.

Professor Jitendra P Khurana from department of plant molecular biology has also been chosen for the prestigious award by DU.

Professor Dua served as the member of Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MOC) from 2016 to 2020. She was the Director at the Delhi School of Economics and also the chairperson at the research council, and Dean of academic activities and projects at Delhi University.

Congratulating Professor Dua, her colleagues at the university said she was an ideal choice to join the panel that will steer India's monetary policy.

"Due to her past experience and credentials, she was the likely choice," Aditya Bhattacharjea, professor and head of the department of economics at D-School, had said after her appointment to the MPC.

Professor Dua has received a PhD in Economics from the London School of Economics. Her primary areas of research include business cycle analysis, macroeconomics, econometrics and forecasting.

She has received international recognition in the field of macroeconomic forecasting.

Professor Dua was the only woman in the six-member monetary policy committee. She is well known in academic circles. Professor Dua has been associated with India's prestigious D-School - as it is popularly called - for more than 20 years and is held in high regard by students and contemporaries.

The Delhi University also announced distinguished service awards for retired teachers, distinguished service awards for retired persons in non-teaching category and excellence awards for teachers in service.

