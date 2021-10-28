Project to connect govt schools and parents launched in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday launched ‘Parents Samvad’, a programme aimed at increasing the engagement of parents in the education of their children in government schools.

Under the programme, over 35,000 school management committee members and school mitras will connect with 50 parents each month,take feedback and make suggestions about parenting and studies via a free calling system.

During the launch of the programme at Thyagaraj Stadium on Thursday, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the ‘Parents Samvad’ programme will improve communication between parents and schools and guide them in choosing the best path for their children. “During the pandemic, concerns arose about how to properly administer children’s education and how to overcome barriers to access online education. There were concerns about how to support children in stressful situations, as well as how to increase parents’ cooperation in education. The parental outreach programme arose as a solution,” said Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

He said that the programme will open a new perspective to children’s education and parenting so that teachers and parents can work together for the betterment of children through inclusive thinking. “A child spends 7-8 hours a day at school and the rest of the time at home, where he is constantly learning something new. With this in mind, the ‘Parents Samvad’ programme was designed, in which both parents and teachers collaborate to improve the learning,” said Sisodia.

As part of the programme, every school management committee member and school mitra will connect with 50 parents in their immediate vicinity once a month via a free calling system.

“SMC members and school mitras will receive theme-based training, and they will interact with other parents about parenting and education on the basis of one theme each month. During the conversation, parents will be advised on how to communicate with their child, how to determine what the child is learning, and what support should be provided to the child on a regular basis,” outlined the statement.