Property transfer a hurdle in 174 urbanised villages in the Capital

New Delhi: Residents of 174 villages in the national capital, which were declared urbanised in 2017 and 2019 for planned development in the city, are struggling to transfer property rights owing to the change in the status of their village and the government agencies still figuring out a way to process such applications.

While the Delhi government’s revenue department used to process applications for property mutations -- the process of transferring title or ownership of the land to family members in case of death of property owner or during sale or purchase of property -- earlier, residents claim it stopped since the villages were urbanised and transferred to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Delhi government officials said that as the villages have been declared as development areas after urbanisation, the Delhi Land Revenue Act, under which mutation was done, is no longer applicable. “We can’t process mutation applications now as the areas have been transferred to the DDA,” said a Delhi government official.

A senior DDA official said, “We have suggested to the Delhi government an alternate method to verify the land records. The idea is that people should not suffer.”

When contacted, a senior official with the Delhi government’s revenue department said, “We are examining the DDA’s proposal. No decision has been taken as yet.”

Residents say they have requested the Delhi government and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to resume mutation of properties.

Jitendar Yadav (30), a resident of Jhuljhuli village near Najafgarh, said that his family applied for mutation of their ancestral house and 14-acres of agricultural land in 2019, to be divided between his father and three siblings following the death of his grandfather. “For the past two years, we have been running from pillar to post to get the mutation done. But the revenue department has refused to do it, as the village has been urbanised and transferred to DDA. Without the ownership, we can’t sell or do anything with our property,” he said.

Yadav’s village is one of the 95 villages where DDA’s land pooling policy, which is aimed at providing 17 lakh dwelling units in the city, will be implemented. The 95 urbanised villages were transferred to DDA in 2017, and in 2019, the Delhi government declared another 79 villages urbanised and brought it under DDA.

Bhupender Bazad, president of Master Plan committee of Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch, a residents group, said that property ownership is essential for people to apply in land pooling policy, adding that the DDA has sent for vetting land records of those who have registered to under the policy. “In cases where the property owner has passed away, his/her children have applied for land pooling. However, their file will be rejected as the property is still in their parent’s name. The government must address the issue of mutation first. Those who want to sell their properties are unable to do so because mutation has stopped in these villages,” said Bazad, who has taken up the matter with the DDA.

In addition to these villages, residents of 135 villages urbanised decades ago have also complained about facing difficulty in getting mutation done for properties which have come up on the extended lal dora (the area permitted by the government for residential purpose in a village).

Paras Tyagi, a resident of Budhela village who runs Centre for Youth Culture, Law and Environment (CYCLE), a policy research group working in the villages of Delhi, said, “There is a need to have a proper policy in place for mutation of land title ownership for all the urbanised villages. Of the 360 villages in Delhi, close to 300 have been urbanised over a period of time. There are developments which have come up on the extended lal dora. But we can’t get the property mutation done in these areas.”

He added, “The government should come up with a clear policy on mutation of property in urbanised villages. This will help villagers and have deterrent effects on land grab and encroachments in villages.”