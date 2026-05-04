...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Prosecution failed to prove its case: Delhi court acquits man, family members in dowry death case

Prosecution failed to prove its case: Delhi court acquits man, family members in dowry death case

Published on: May 04, 2026 05:43 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A Delhi court has acquitted a man and his family members in a case of dowry death of his wife, saying that the prosecution failed to establish allegations of cruelty or dowry demand.

Prosecution failed to prove its case: Delhi court acquits man, family members in dowry death case

Additional Sessions Judge Shivani Chauhan passed the order during the hearing of the case against Tanuj Behuria, his brother Abhimanyu Behuria and sister-in-law Reena Behuria in connection with the death of Tanuj's wife in 2015, within a year of their marriage.

In the order dated April 29, the court said, "The shoddy investigation also did not help the case of the prosecution. Therefore, in the opinion of this court, there is no doubt that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt."

The prosecution had alleged that the woman died by suicide at her in-laws' home in Lodhi Colony after being subjected to harassment and cruelty over dowry demands. The three accused were booked under sections 304B and 498A of the Indian Penal Code .

The court noted that these witnesses were the "most natural and material" witnesses, and their testimonies did not support the prosecution's version regarding dowry demand or harassment.

"There is no evidence of demand of dowry by any accused person at any point of time. Further, there is no evidence of any kind of torture by any accused person," the judge said.

While one relative spoke of "mental torture", the court found the testimony vague and lacking specific details linking it to dowry demands.

The court also took into account a suicide note attributed to the deceased, observing that there was no clear evidence to show that the accused had abetted the suicide or subjected her to cruelty over dowry.

It held that mere suspicion or general allegations were insufficient to invoke the presumption under dowry death provisions without credible evidence of cruelty or harassment proximate to the death.

Accordingly, giving the benefit of doubt, the court acquitted all the accused.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
dowry death
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Prosecution failed to prove its case: Delhi court acquits man, family members in dowry death case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.