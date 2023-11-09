Punjab admin starts filing FIRs over raging farm fires

The Punjab government has registered a total of 245 first information reports (FIR) across 23 districts over the past two days against farm fire incidents in the state, the Punjab Police said on Thursday. A total of 34 FIRs were registered in Muktsar district, followed by 29 in Moga and 22 each in Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

Smoke and flames rise as paddy stubble set on fire near Patiala on Thursday. (PTI)

According to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity, most FIRs were registered against unknown people.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav held a meeting with officers of all ranks up to station house officers (SHO) to ensure compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, following which the FIRs were registered. Notably, till November 6 this season, only 18 FIRs were registered against stubble burning.

“In Punjab, sometimes people sublet a piece of land on contract. There is no immediate way to ascertain if the farmers who burnt the stubble have done it with the permission of the owner (of the land) or not,” said the official quoted above.

Meanwhile, nodal officer for farm fires, special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the Punjab Police were doing their best to implement the top court’s directions. “Curbing farm fires is our biggest priority and we will do it at any cost,” he said.

DGPYadav said 1,309 meetings were held by the SHOs with sarpanches in the last 24 hours to sensitise them about the Supreme Court order and as many as 638 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been formed to check stubble burning.

“A total fine of ₹88.23 lakh has been imposed on 3,836 people in the last 24 hours,” said the spokesperson. Most fines were collected from Moga district worth ₹4.27 lakh. The commissioners of police and SSPs have been meeting farmer leaders at a district level, while DSPs are meeting them at the block level. At least 269 such meetings were held, added DGP Yadav.

