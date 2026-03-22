The Public Works Department (PWD) has introduced QR and bar code enabled display boards for detailed project information on all roads undergoing strengthening and recarpeting work across the city, officials said. PWD makes road repair details, feedback portal easily accessible

The display boards will be installed within seven days after a road project is completed at prominent locations such as bus queue shelters, major intersections and other high-footfall areas to ensure maximum visibility. The initiative will allow residents to access information on road projects and submit feedback directly through a digital interface, officials added.

Each QR or bar code will provide key project details such as name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor or executing agency, sanctioned cost and the defect liability period. The system will also include an integrated feedback mechanism through which locals can share complaints, suggestions or their assessment of the quality of work.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said the initiative is intended to make governance more responsive by creating a direct channel between citizens and the department.

“Transparency is not just about sharing information, it is about listening to the people. With this initiative, citizens will not only know the details of road works but will also be able to give their feedback directly. This will make the system more responsive and accountable,” he said.

“We are also ensuring that a proper feedback system is embedded within the QR platform itself. This will create a direct connection between citizens and the department, helping us improve quality and take timely action wherever required,” Verma added.

Officials said a uniform design has been mandated for all display boards and divisions have also been instructed to ensure that boards remain clearly visible, QR codes are operational at all times and information is updated after any subsequent work on the road.

To strengthen implementation, the department has put in place a compliance mechanism requiring divisions to submit completion reports within 10 days of finishing projects.