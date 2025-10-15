PWD minister reviews rural Delhi works under ‘Government on Wheels-II’

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday led an extensive inspection of roads and drainage projects across outer and rural Delhi, urging officials to speed up work and improve coordination among departments under the Delhi government’s “MLA on Wheels” initiative. Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Starting from Dhaula Kuan Metro station, Verma, accompanied by senior officials from the PWD, Delhi Jal Board and other civic agencies, travelled through Najafgarh, Nangloi, Mundka, Karala and Mangolpur. The team reviewed key stretches including UER-II in Najafgarh, the Nangloi–Najafgarh Road, Rohtak Road in Mundka, the Rani Khera underpass, Ghevra Road, and the Karala–Kanjhawala corridor -- all plagued by chronic drainage and connectivity problems.

“Our government is committed to resolving long-pending road and drainage issues in Delhi’s outer areas,” Verma said. “Mundka Road has now been transferred to NHAI, and a proper drainage system is being built along it. Within a year, the entire stretch from Punjabi Bagh to Bahadurgarh will be transformed. Work that didn’t happen in 25 years is now being done.”

He criticised previous administrations for neglecting rural Delhi. “These areas were deprived of even basic road and drainage facilities. After 27 years, rural Delhi will finally get its due share of development,” he said.

During the day-long drive, the minister inspected damaged roads, encroached footpaths, faulty drains and sanitation lapses. Officials were directed to submit immediate status reports and take corrective action ahead of the festive and post-monsoon seasons to prevent waterlogging.

Verma said future phases of the Government on Wheels initiative would continue to focus on the city’s outer and semi-urban belts. “No road should remain broken, and no drain should remain clogged. We are determined to deliver lasting change,” he said.

Launched in September, the programme brings officials from multiple departments together on a single bus for joint on-ground inspections, aimed at speeding up decisions, ensuring accountability and promoting transparent, field-based governance.