PWD minister seeks inputs from MLAs, traffic police for infrastructure projects

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma has written to all 70 Delhi MLAs and the Delhi Traffic Police, asking them to submit a list of priority infrastructure projects in their respective areas.

The move is part of a larger effort to streamline the city’s infrastructure planning and align it with the 2026–27 budget cycle, said officials aware of the matter.

Officials said the exercise, part of PWD’s annual pre-budget preparations, aims to identify technically feasible projects ahead of financial approvals. The letter, issued earlier this week, seeks detailed inputs on local infrastructure requirements such as road repairs, drainage upgrades, and proposals for new flyovers, underpasses, schools and hospitals.

“The minister has asked all MLAs to share their priority projects so that teams can start site visits, surveys and feasibility assessments. Once found viable, these projects will move toward financial estimation and departmental approval,” said a senior PWD official.

MLAs and the traffic police have been given 15 days to submit their lists. PWD will then review the proposals for technical feasibility, land availability and budgetary scope. Officials said the exercise is expected to ensure that the department’s annual plan reflects on-ground needs and prevents delays caused by last-minute changes and planning.

At least four major flyover and underpass proposals have already been received, including one from social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj, who has sought a new flyover at Mangolpuri to decongest northwest Delhi. The corridor, officials said, remains one of the city’s worst choke points, with traffic from Rohini, Pitampura, Pashchim Vihar and Nangloi converging there during rush hours.

Officials added that the pre-budget consultations will also help revive stalled or overlapping projects through minor design changes. “Collecting proposals early helps us allocate funds efficiently and avoid duplication between agencies,” an official said.

PWD has recently introduced several policy reforms to speed up work, including a new clause mandating night-time construction hours between 11pm and 6am for large-scale road and flyover projects, aimed at reducing daytime congestion and improving project timelines.

Once all proposals from MLAs and the traffic police are vetted, the department will prepare a consolidated list of priority projects to be placed before the Delhi government for inclusion in the 2026–27 budget.