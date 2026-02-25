PWD opens its first green waste processing plant at Secretariat nursery

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday inaugurated the department’s first green waste processing plant at the Secretariat nursery. The plant will process horticulture waste generated along PWD roads and convert it into compost for reuse in landscaping and plantation activities. Delhi PWD minister Pravesh Verma switches on the machinery at the plant on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Apart from the plant at the Secretariat nursery, five such facilities also became operational on Tuesday at the Patparganj Industrial Area, Mukarba Chowk nursery, Lajwanti nursery in west Delhi, Sukhdev Vihar, and RK Puram.

According to officials, the initiative aims to address the issue of horticulture waste such as branches, shrubs, and tree trimmings being left discarded along roadsides and in open spaces for extended periods. Such waste, particularly after storms or routine pruning, often decays on the spot, causing inconvenience and sanitation concerns.

“Resident welfare associations and schools have repeatedly demanded a proper mechanism for green waste disposal because such waste is left to rot in many places. We have now created a permanent solution,” Verma said.

The minister said that despite large-scale horticulture maintenance across thousands of kilometres of roads, the department did not have a green waste processing facility until now.

“For the first time, our government has built this infrastructure. Instead of dumping waste, we will now process it scientifically and convert it into compost that can be reused,” he added.

Officials said six green waste processing plants have been developed so far, with six more planned in the next phase. The long-term plan is to establish at least one such facility in each district.

The compost generated by these plants will be used by the horticulture department to maintain central verges, roadside plantations, and PWD-managed gardens.