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PWD plans to renovate 'jinxed' Shamnath Marg bungalow in Delhi

PWD plans to renovate 'jinxed' Shamnath Marg bungalow in Delhi

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 09:08 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Public Works Department is planning to renovate the "jinxed" 33 Shamnath Marg bungalow in the Civil Lines area, officials said on Monday.

PWD plans to renovate 'jinxed' Shamnath Marg bungalow in Delhi

The two-storey structure, lying vacant for years, has acquired a reputation among officials as "inauspicious," with successive allottees reportedly being reluctant to move in.

"A tender has been floated to carry out ground levelling work, fix the false ceiling and make special sections within the bungalow," an official said.

Other works, such as repairing water pipelines, removing damaged tiles and fixing the car parking area, are also part of the project, to be undertaken at an estimated cost of 56 lakh and is expected to be completed in 30 days.

Under the project, similar works will also be carried out at the Lok Niwas Secretariat nearby.

The bungalow once housed Delhi's first chief minister, Chaudhary Brahm Prakash, who moved in after assuming office in 1952 but resigned in 1955, before the completion of his term, over an alleged scam.

Spread across a large plot, the estate includes four bedrooms, multiple drawing rooms, a spacious living area, fountains, a front lawn, an outhouse, and seven staff quarters.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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