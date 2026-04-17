...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

PWD plans to use AI-based system to monitor roads, see complaints

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to use an artificial intelligence-based Intelligent Road Maintenance and Monitoring System to strengthen road upkeep and improve complaint management across the Capital, officials said

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to use an artificial intelligence-based Intelligent Road Maintenance and Monitoring System to strengthen road upkeep and improve complaint management across the Capital, officials said.

Artificial intelligence will also be deployed for detecting roadside debris and obstructions using video feeds (Photo for representation)

The proposed system is designed as a comprehensive, technology-driven platform that will integrate multiple data sources to enable real-time monitoring of road conditions and faster resolution of civic issues, they added.

“The initiative will combine artificial intelligence, video analytics and mobile-based inspections to create a centralised mechanism for identifying and addressing road-related defects. At the core of the project is a central AI-enabled issue management platform that will aggregate complaints and inputs from various channels,” an official said.

The system will provide unified visibility to officials, allowing them to track complaints, assign tasks and monitor resolution timelines more efficiently. The officials added that this platform is being designed to bring together all road-related complaints and field inputs into a single system. AI will help in sorting, prioritising and tracking issues to ensure timely action.

“AI will help in categorising defects and generating automated reports, which will support better decision-making and resource allocation,” the official said.

Another component of the proposed system includes AI-based monitoring of key construction equipment such as rollers and pavers. Using video analytics, the system will assess whether equipment is operational, idle or being used for specific activities like compaction and paving. This is expected to improve oversight of ongoing road works and enhance accountability.

The proposal also includes establishing an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) equipped with video management software and AI-based analytics tools. The project is planned for implementation over a 12-month period.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / PWD plans to use AI-based system to monitor roads, see complaints
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.