Quiz game makes food safety training easier for Delhi vendors

New Delhi:Street vendors in Delhi will now learn about food safety through a quiz game instead of books or lectures under a new initiative launched on Wednesday.

A vendor said learning through questions and answers has made the training more practical. (HT archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) on Wednesday launched a Hindi interactive “Safe Food Game”, making hygiene training simple and engaging.

The game places vendors in real-life kitchen scenarios and asks multiple-choice questions on food safety such as storing cooked food with raw meat, reusing cooking oil and safe food temperatures.

The launch took place at Ram Memorial Hall and saw participation from street vendors and stakeholders.

Vendors said the format has made learning intuitive and relatable. “The game format makes it easier for us to remember food safety rules. It is simple, interactive and helps us understand what practices we should follow while preparing and serving food,” a vendor said.

Another vendor said learning through questions and answers has made the training more practical.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Arbind Singh, national coordinator, NASVI, said, “Street food vendors feed millions of people daily and food safety is essential for both vendors and consumers. The game is an innovative way to make learning about hygiene and safe food practices simple, engaging, and practical. By turning training into an interactive experience, we hope more vendors will adopt safe food practices in their daily work.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arbind Singh, national coordinator, NASVI, said, “Street food vendors feed millions of people daily and food safety is essential for both vendors and consumers. The game is an innovative way to make learning about hygiene and safe food practices simple, engaging, and practical. By turning training into an interactive experience, we hope more vendors will adopt safe food practices in their daily work.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON