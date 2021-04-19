Raghav Chadha visits Lok Nayak Hospital to check for Covid-19 preparedness

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha visited Lok Nayak Hospital on Sunday to assess its preparedness to deal with the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

Chadha, who is the chairman of Lok Nayak Hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti, held a meeting with all the heads of departments to discuss proper patient management and streamlining of operations. Lok Nayak is the biggest Delhi government hospital treating Covid-19 patients in the city.

Chadha inspected all the wards and interacted with Covid patients. He said, “During my inspection at LNJP, I interacted with several Covid patients. They were satisfied with the treatment being offered. Some complaints expressed by a handful were duly resolved there and then.”

He also inspected the hospital’s kitchen to check the quality of food offered to patients. “Hygienic and nutritious meals are being served to all the patients,” said Chadha who also expressed gratitude towards health care workers.

Chadha also tweeted about his visit. “Chaired a meeting of all HODs of LNJP hospital and discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations. Healthcare workers, our warriors in this fight against Covid-19, are putting in their 100 per cent. Expressed utmost gratitude to them on behalf of Kejriwal government,” he tweeted.

Delhi on Sunday reported 25,462 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.