Railway body may invite bids for New Delhi rly station revamp by March-end

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is planning to invite bids by end-March for the redevelopment of the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), India’s largest and second-busiest railway facility, said a senior official aware of the matter.

An apex committee under Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was set up in December 2020 to resolve issues arising during the implementation of the ₹14,000-crore project.

After eight meetings since it was set up, the panel has resolved most issues and cleared approvals necessary, paving the way for the ambitious revamp, said officials aware of the matter.

A senior Delhi Development Authority (DDMA) official said, “Almost all the approvals are in place. The plan for augmentation of road infrastructure has also been approved.”

A senior RLDA official, requesting anonymity, said, “We will now send the project to the Union railway ministry for the final approval of the Public-Private-Partnership Appraisal Committee. We are going to invite the bids for the first phase of the project by end-March.”

In the first phase, RLDA plans to redevelop the station complex, integration of multi-modal transit hub, including multi-level car parking, to provide access to metro, buses and para transits, and development of road infrastructure.

Of the 160 acres where new developments have been proposed, work on around 85 acres will be taken up in the first phase, at a cost of ₹6,500 crore. Traffic circulation around the station is a key component, as the vehicular volume in the area is likely to increase with the new development.

An official in the Delhi LG’s office said, “The project has great potential to transform Delhi’s urban landscape. In the meetings, the LG advised for comprehensive and integrated planning of infrastructure and services in the zonal area of influence to leverage the benefits of the Transit-Oriented Development policy.”

The official said decongesting the area is an important component of the project.

In a December 17, 2021, meeting chaired by the LG, the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, approved the traffic circulation and infrastructure plan for the revamp project.

To provide connectivity to the station’s entry, flyovers have been proposed on Basant Road (which can be accessed from Panchkuian Road) and Chelmsford Road.

For vehicles leaving the station, ramps will be provided on Asaf Ali Road, Bhavbhuti Road and Chelmsford Road (a little ahead of the entry point).

The State Entry Road is proposed to be developed as a pedestrian street connecting the station complex to Connaught Place.