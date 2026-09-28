...
...
Next Story

Rain brings Delhi temp down; AQI improves

Overnight rains and cloudy conditions on Saturday night kept temperatures in Delhi below the seasonal average, with the minimum temperature second-lowest for September since 2001, as per data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Published on: Sep 28, 2026, 07:41:10 IST
By Snehil Sinha
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Overnight rains and cloudy conditions on Saturday night kept temperatures in Delhi below the seasonal average, with the minimum temperature second-lowest for September since 2001, as per data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain also brought a sharp improvement in the air quality.

Visitors enjoy pleasant weather at the Red Fort on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Visitors enjoy pleasant weather at the Red Fort on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C, 2.9 degrees below normal, and only marginal higher than 20.8°C logged on September 6, 2008. This was the lowest September minimum after 2000, when the minimum was logged at 20.6 on September 29.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 53 — “satisfactory” category — on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). It was the second-lowest AQI recorded in the Capital this year, after 48 on July 9.

The city received a few spells of rain from Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday. Safdarjung recorded 4.9mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30am, while the Ridge received 6.8mm, Lodi Road 5.2mm, Palam 3.7mm and Ayanagar 4mm. The IMD’s three-hourly observations show that the heaviest spell at Safdarjung was 3.2mm between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, followed by 0.9mm between 11.30pm and 2.30am.

For Monday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky, with a spell of very light to light rain possible at a few places towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C with the minimum in the 20-22°C range.

By September 29, the sky is expected to be mainly clear, with temperatures rising to 22-24°C and 32-34°C. On September 30, mainly clear conditions are forecast, with the maximum likely to reach 33-35°C and the minimum 22-24°C.

An IMD official said the current weather conditions were linked to the well-marked low-pressure area over northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh, which is expected to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually by next week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehil Sinha

Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.

india meteorological departmentdelhi weather
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Delhi News/Rain brings Delhi temp down; AQI improves
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks