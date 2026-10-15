Rain brings Delhi temperature 4.9°C below normal, AQI drops

Rain brought a chilly October day to Delhi on Thursday, sending the maximum temperature at Safdarjung to 28.3°C, nearly five degrees below normal and six degrees lower than Wednesday’s maximum. The showers, however, also triggered waterlogging and traffic congestion at several locations across the Capital.

Delhi’s AQI improved to 149 on Thursday, moving into the moderate category after rain swept across the Capital. (HT Photo)

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 15.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, while Lodhi Road recorded 20 mm, Ridge 25.2 mm, Palam 11.2 mm, and Ayanagar 7.2 mm.

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An official said waterlogging was reported at the Zakhira underpass, Ashram underpass, the underpass connecting Inderlok and Azad Market, the Lajpat Nagar flyover, and Munirka.

Traffic movement was affected near ITO, Ashram, Kalkaji Temple, Greater Kailash, Munirka, Bhairon Marg underpass and along Mathura Road.

Also read: IMD issues red alert for Delhi, orange for Noida, Gurugram amid heavy rain; temperature dips

Temperatures Dip Below Normal

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{{^usCountry}} The showers brought a marked dip in daytime temperatures across the Capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Palam registered 28.1°C, 5.3 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 27.8°C, 5.2 degrees below normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The showers brought a marked dip in daytime temperatures across the Capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius, five degrees below normal. Palam registered 28.1°C, 5.3 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 27.8°C, 5.2 degrees below normal. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ridge recorded a maximum of 27.4°C, 6.3 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar registered 28.4°C, 5.3 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures, however, remained above normal across all five weather stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum of 23.3°C, 3.7 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 22°C, 3 degrees above normal. Ayanagar registered a minimum of 23.4°C, 3.2 degrees above normal.

Also read: Southwest monsoon withdraws from entire country: IMD

Delhi’s Air Quality Improves

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Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to 149 (moderate) on Thursday, down from 181 on Wednesday. The index improved to the satisfactory category, at 83, on Monday.

The Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI of 0-50 as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.

Also read: Pollution surveillance widened in Delhi with 13 new air quality monitoring stations

Western Disturbance Behind the Showers

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather, attributed the rainfall to a western disturbance and two cyclonic circulations. “The rains across northwest India and Delhi are due to a western disturbance and two cyclonic circulations. Their combined effect is bringing widespread showers from Rajasthan and Punjab to Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. We expect this impact to be over by Friday,” he said.

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Ananya Tripathi, a college student, said the rain brought traffic to a crawl near Kalkaji temple around noon.

“It took me much longer than usual to reach my destination. There was waterlogging at several stretches, and vehicles were moving slowly as everyone tried to negotiate the flooded roads,” she said.

Munna Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, said, “Even a spell of rain makes commuting difficult because water accumulates at underpasses and busy junctions. Two-wheelers have to be especially careful, and traffic builds up quickly. I encountered traffic on the underpass between Azad Market and Interlock due to waterlogging. That underpass always gets waterlogged as soon as it rains.”