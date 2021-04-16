Rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi today; air quality remains poor

Delhi is likely to see a thunderstorm with rain on Friday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 38 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was 21.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, and maximum temperature was 40.5 degrees Celsius -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the poor category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 234. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 220, which is in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The PM10 (coarse dust particles) continues to remain as the prominent lead pollutant. Surface winds are high and South-westerly. Under the influence of approaching Western disturbance, thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to increase dust emission on April 16. Air quality is expected to stay in the Moderate to Poor category for tomorrow [Friday]. In the case of rainfall wet deposition is likely to improve AQI on [April] 17 and 18 to the lower end of the Moderate category.”