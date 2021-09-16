Home / Cities / Delhi News / Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD
delhi news

Rainfall in Delhi-NCR today; to intensify by weekend: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall from Thursday till the end of the weekend, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Senior IMD officials said there is a forecast of the rainfall intensifying from Friday.

“There will be moderate to heavy rains on Thursday. The rain is likely to further intensify on Friday and continue till the weekend, covering large parts of Delhi-NCR,” said an IMD official.

Delhi this year has seen an erratic monsoon, with the season being one of the wettest since IMD started maintaining weather records. In the month of September, Delhi has also recorded eight rainy days, which is unlikely for this time of the year. Usually, the rainiest months of the season is August.

“It is unlikely that the monsoon will withdraw anytime soon. We will have to wait and see how many records are set this year,” the official added.

