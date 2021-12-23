Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian students at Harvard

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacted with a group of Indian students at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School in New Delhi on Wednesday.

He called the students the country’s soft power, who are learning best management and governance practices at the top-class institutes in the United States, a defence ministry statement said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The statement added Singh told the students that they will play an important role in the country’s development by making the right use of their abilities, networks, and by sharing the latest best practices. He also hoped that the students will carry forward the Indian value system and act as ambassadors of the nation.

The statement said that the students spoke about one of the largest vaccination drives in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in India, schemes such as Make in India as well as ease of doing business, and start-ups in the country.