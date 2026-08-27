‘Rakhi gift from PM Modi’: Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, handing over sanction letters under the financial aid scheme to 65 women at an event at Talkatora Stadium. The government said that sanction letters have been issued to 4,190 eligible beneficiaries so far.

Delhi CM, Rekha Gupta, said registration for the scheme began on August 1 and more than 922,000 women have registered so far. (HT Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

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Gupta said registration for the scheme began on August 1 and more than 922,000 women have registered so far. She said the assistance was intended not only to support women’s immediate expenses but also help them to save money.

“Monthly financial assistance alone is not enough to make women self-reliant. They must also be provided with employment and business opportunities. We know that the monthly deposit can be spent on daily expenses. So, we have kept a component that will be accumulated and given together at once. The women can use it for any big expense of theirs,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21-60 will receive ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance—either completely in a deposit or ₹1,000 in their digital wallets and ₹1,500 in a deposit—from September 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21-60 will receive ₹2,500 monthly financial assistance—either completely in a deposit or ₹1,000 in their digital wallets and ₹1,500 in a deposit—from September 1. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said the scheme was named Delhi Lakshmi Yojana to reflect the traditional association of women with prosperity and strength. She described the launch of the financial assistance as “Teej ka Sindhara” and a “Rakhi ki Saugaat” (festive gifts) from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Delhi’s women.

Calling the launch a step towards fulfilling Prime Minister’s guarantee, Union minister and president of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Harsh Malhotra said the scheme would strengthen women’s financial position and self-reliance.

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“Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a historic step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi Ji’s guarantee. The central government and Delhi government were working towards the welfare and empowerment of women,” Malhotra said.

Sandhu welcomed the provision for direct digital transfer of assistance, saying it would help ensure transparency and effective delivery of benefits.

“Delhi Lakshmi Yojana is a historic step towards women’s dignity, security and financial independence. Women account for nearly half of the country’s population and will have an equal role in building a developed Delhi and a developed India,” Sandhu said.

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Sunita Mahto, 39, a resident of Karawal Nagar, said that the wallet details are yet to be shared. “I’m not sure what the wallet or app is that we need to be able to use the ₹1,000, but we will informed in the next few days. I would like to spend this money on the things that my little daughter wants,” she said.

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Shaili Tanwar, 54, who came from Naraina, said the entire registration was done within a week. “There are many small things, like a suit or sandals, that I wish to buy, but I keep putting them off for when we have some money. I will be able to get those things now and can also help my husband,” said Tanwar who is a homemaker.