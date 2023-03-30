Ram Navami procession held in Jahangirpuri despite Delhi Police denial

A large Ram Navami procession (Shobha Yatra) was taken out on Thursday in Delhi's Jahangirpuri amid heavy police deployment. On April 16 last year, clashes broke out between two communities in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. A procession is being taken out in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Rama Navami in Delhi.(ANI)

Earlier, the Delhi Police had denied permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra and Ramzan prayers in the Jahangirpuri area.

Ram Navami is being celebrated on March 30. Reports claimed that Rapid Action Force, CRPF and Delhi Police personnel were deployed in the area ahead of the rally.

In an official order, ACP headquarters, Northwest Delhi, informed Hindu leaders that their request to hold Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra to celebrate Ram Navami on March 30 cannot be allowed. “I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ramanavami Mahotsav… has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from a law and order point of view,” The Indian Express quoted the order.

In another order, DCP Northwest Jitendra Meena informed Muslim leaders that their request to organise community prayers during Ramzan cannot be allowed at Pitampura park because of “law and order” issues.

