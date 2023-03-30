Ram Navami procession in Delhi’s riot-hit Jahangirpurikeeps cops on their toes

Nearly 1,000 people, holding saffron flags, chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans, and bursting crackers took out a Ram Navami procession (Shobha Yatra) in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Thursday amid heavy police and anti-riots force deployment amid heightened tensions in the area in the backdrop of last year’s violence during a similar religious rally on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday denied permission to carry out the yatra. But later, the organisers were allowed to take out the procession on a curtailed route of about 200 metres. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to Delhi Police personnel, nearly 300 security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area with iron barricades being put up at separate locations on the main road and entry/exit points of several lanes.

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday denied permission to carry out the yatra. But later, the organisers were allowed to take out the procession on a curtailed route of about 200 metres.

No untoward incident was reported from any point during or after the yatra, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Jitendra Kumar Meena said. “We gave the organisers a choice to organise the event on a smaller route and with certain conditions. They agreed. Today, the procession happened peacefully and the crowd adhered to our conditions. No untoward incident was reported. By 2pm, the entire gathering had dispersed. Thereafter, we removed the barricades, even as the presence of police remained till late evening,” said DCP Meena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin Sharma alias Mohit Sanatani, Delhi unit president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Yuva Morcha, said they planned to go ahead with the Shobha Yarta (Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra) as a symbol of peace. “Our plan was to take out the Shobha Yatra for 4 to 5 kilometres. We had applied for police permission about a month ago. However, the police denied the permission two days ago. But, we went ahead with a conditional permission by the police to take out the yatra as a symbol of peace. The procession was not taken to Muslim neighbourhoods because we respect their faith and did not want to disturb them during the Ramzan fast,” Sharma said.

Communal clashes had broken out in the area during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16, 2022, in which eight policemen and a local resident were injured. A total of 37 people, including 30 Muslims, were named in the charge sheet that the crime branch filed in mid-July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Muslims in the area said they had appealed to the local youngsters not to get provoked and stay inside their homes during the yatra. They added that imam of the local mosque had also issued an appeal to the local Muslims to maintain peace.

Shamiullah Ansari, a two-wheeler mechanic, whose shop was damaged during last year’s riots said that five to six men on bikes marched past C-block Jama Masjid (mosque) while afternoon namaz was being offered. “Many of us heard them chanting Jai Shri Ram but we ignored it, as we knew it was being done deliberately. Even the Imam announced that we should maintain calm. When the riots took place last year, my shop remained closed for 15 days. We don’t want to face that pain again,” said Ansari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdul Wahid, the Imam of the mosque, said, “I have been appealing to the people to maintain peace and not allow youngsters to go out and get involved in any altercation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON