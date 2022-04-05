Ramzan food walks: Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Delhi

Ramzan food walks are back after almost two years. And foodies across Delhi-NCR are ready to hit the maze-like streets of the Walled City with some group or the other, to gorge on a few of the lip-smacking delicacies that are exclusive to this holy month.

Purani Dilli Walo Ki Baatein has lined up food walks for both Iftar (the evening feast) and Sehri (food consumed before dawn, prior to the beginning of Roza). Abu Sufiyan from the group says: “People are not hesitant about coming out and eating now; in fact, numbers have grown. The three-hour-long walks will start from April 15. For those who want to enjoy the experience with family or a specific group of friends, we also arrange private walks.”

An amalgam of aromatic rice and succulent chunks of meat, a plate of biryani near Jama Masjid is surely bingeworthy. (Photo: Shivam Saxena/HT)

Some groups, such as Delhi Food Walks, are conducting only private walks, once Chaitra Navratri ends. “For two people, we are charging ₹4,000 per person, but the cost changes as the numbers grow,” informs Anubhav Sapra, founder of the group, adding, “The four-hour-long walk starts from Chawri Bazar to reach Jama Masjid almost at the time of Iftar. One can taste real Ramzan delicacies from the streets of Old Delhi, such as keema samosa. There is also chicken shami kebab and paneer jalebi.”

To avoid scorching summer heat, Delhi-based foodie Sharmistha Cheema has shifted the food walks to evening. And Prabhjot Singh, founder of Foodkars, a Delhi-based group, says they plan to conduct walks in small groups to avoid crowding. “We will be at Nizamuddin to devour the best kebabs in the location — Ghalib ke kebab and tahir kebabs. And for nihari, too, we have a place in mind,” says Singh.

Ready to soak in festive fervour in the bustling bylanes near Jama Masjid is the group Gurgaon Foodies. Shivendu Mittal, a member, says: “A trip to Jama Masjid during this time is an experience in itself. We plan to go there once in the middle of the night or in the wee hours of the morning to experience the festivities and of course, to eat! Apart from the regular fried fish, seekh kebabs and botis, we also plan to taste the famous keema samosa available only during Ramzan.”

The group Gurgaon Food Freak will also make its way to Old Delhi, albeit with Covid-19 safety measures in mind. “Our food walk takes about 90 minutes. We normally start with seekh kebabs and tikka at Babu Bhai Kabab Wale, then head for dilkhush biryani, followed by watermelon-milk juice or gur ka sharbat. Chicken lovers can rejoice fried chicken at the stalls of Aslam or Haji Mohd. Main course is enjoyed at Al Jawahar, followed by Shahi Tukda at Cool Point. But this time, we will go in a group of not more than 10 members. Mask is mandatory and will only be removed when eating. Also, sanitisers will be used before every meal,” says Pawan Soni, founder of the group

