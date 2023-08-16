Amrit Udyan opened to public 1st time in summer for 2nd edition of Udyan Utsav

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Amrit Udyan, which was known as Mughal Gardens until January, was opened to the public for the first time during this season on Wednesday for a two-day second edition of Udyan Utsav to showcase the summer blooming. The gardens are normally opened to the public once annually between February and March.

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that the visitors can book their slots for visits from 10am to 5pm on rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. “The entry will be from gate number 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan near North Avenue and booking can be made online. Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no 35. Entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost.”

The statement said the visitors can also see the flora and fauna in and around Rashtrapati Bhavan. It added that a wide variety of refreshments were also available at the food court. The gardens are also likely to be opened to mark Teachers Day on September 5.

The Mughal Gardens were renamed Amrit Udyan, which is spread over 15 acres, as part of celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence. Over a million people visited the gardens when they were opened from January 29 to March 31 for the first Udyan Utsav.

Amrit Udyan originally included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam were developed during the term of Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam (2002-2007) and Ram Nath Kovind (2017-2022).

