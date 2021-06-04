Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ready to face whatever the court decides: Gautam Gambhir on drug hoarding case
delhi news

Ready to face whatever the court decides: Gautam Gambhir on drug hoarding case

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from East Delhi had been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking and distributing Fabiflu pills to Covid-19 patients by the Delhi government's drug control department.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:55 PM IST
The drug controller told the Delhi high court on Friday that Gautam Gambhir Foundation had committed an offence under Drugs and Cosmetics Act(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir told reporters on Friday that he’s ready to face the Delhi high court’s decision in the ongoing Fabiflu hoarding case, adding that his foundation will keep on working for the people.

“The matter (Distribution of Fabiflu drug) is in the court. Whatever the court will decide, I am ready to face it. All I can say is Gautam Gambhir Foundation will keep working for people,” ANI quoted Gambhir as saying.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from East Delhi had been found guilty of unauthorisedly stocking and distributing Fabiflu pills to Covid-19 patients by the Delhi government's drug control department. The drug controller told the Delhi high court on Thursday that Gautam Gambhir Foundation had committed an offence under Drugs and Cosmetics Act as it was found stocking medicine in an unauthorised manner. The court has listed the manner for further hearing on July 29.

On May 7, the Delhi high court while hearing a plea filed by Deepak Kumar, sought a first information report (FIR) against Gambhir and directed the Delhi Police to carry out an investigation. The court also asked the drug controller to probe deeper into the case.

The drug controller gave Gambhir and his foundation a clean chit in its report submitted before the court on May 31.

“If your Drug Controller is not interested in doing the job, then we will ask that he be removed and let somebody else take over. What investigation? This is trash. There is no legal basis to it,” the court had said.

The court also criticised the politician for causing a shortage of essential medication, adding that there are other ways of helping people.

"You (Gautam Gambhir) did charity and tried to help the people, but in that you caused a shortage because of which genuine patients could not get the medicine. There could have been other ways of helping people," the court said.

The court has asked the drug controller to take action against the individuals in its report “so that an example is set”, directing it to submit a status report on the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam gambhir dcgi delhi high court
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP