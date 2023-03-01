Refugee from Myanmar abducted, gang-raped

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have booked unidentified persons for the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 21-year-old woman refugee from Myanmar, reported from south Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj.

Police said the woman lives with her 16-month-old daughter and husband in a west Delhi neighbourhood. (Representative Image)

The woman told the police that she was abducted and sexually assaulted on February 22 before being abandoned at an unknown place the next day. She approached the police on Sunday after which a case of gang-rape was registered against unknown persons.

“We are gathering evidence and are trying to identify the suspects,” said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), adding that no arrest has been made as yet.

Police said the woman hails from Myanmar and is a registered refugee in India. She lives with her 16-month-old daughter and husband in a west Delhi neighbourhood. The woman told the police that on February 22, she was returning after visiting a medical centre in Kalindi Kunj around 9pm, when her husband left her holding the child near the Kalindi Kunj Metro station and went to relieve himself.

The woman alleged that while she waited, an auto driver approached her and used a cloth doused in some chemical to subdue her. She alleged that she and her daughter were driven to an unknown location and four men took turns to rape her in a room. The next day, she told the police, they drove her in a car and abandoned her at an unknown location where strangers fed her and helped her get back home.

On February 26, the woman visited the Kalindi Kunj police station upon which a case was registered and investigations initiated.

“The woman and her baby are physically safe. We are speaking to her to identify the places and people involved in the alleged crime. We are checking CCTV footage for clues,” said an investigator, asking not to be named.

