The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has returned a proposal for additions and alterations to the Regal Building in Connaught Place’s Outer Circle, observing that the proposed changes to the heritage property must first be reviewed by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

The commission noted that the “Regal Rivoli Building, Outer Circle CP” is a Grade-II listed heritage property at serial number 38 in the heritage list notified by the Delhi government’s department of urban development through a gazette notification dated October 1, 2009. (Representative photo)

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The proposal, submitted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), concerns plots 24, 47, 48, 49 and 70 in Block 127 of the Regal Building. The existing structure comprises a lower ground floor, ground floor, mezzanine and two floors.

According to the DUAC order, the proposal includes interior and renovation works, including changes to lift areas, the external façade, show windows and external façade signage.

The commission noted that the “Regal Rivoli Building, Outer Circle CP” is a Grade-II listed heritage property at serial number 38 in the heritage list notified by the Delhi government’s department of urban development through a gazette notification dated October 1, 2009.

“Considering the heritage significance of the property and the modifications proposed to the facade, the Commission opined that the proposal should first be reviewed by HCC,” the order stated.

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{{^usCountry}} DUAC said the proposal could subsequently be placed before the commission along with the HCC’s observations and recommendations. It will then examine the proposal from the perspective of “visual quality, urban aesthetics, and compatibility with the existing context”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DUAC said the proposal could subsequently be placed before the commission along with the HCC’s observations and recommendations. It will then examine the proposal from the perspective of “visual quality, urban aesthetics, and compatibility with the existing context”. {{/usCountry}}

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An official familiar with the matter said the proposal had been returned to the local body so that the heritage-related aspects could be examined before the design proposal is considered by DUAC. “The architect has been advised to comply with the observations and get the proposal reviewed by the HCC first. It can thereafter be resubmitted to the commission,” the official said.

The proposal is linked to plans to redevelop the cinema space in the Regal Building as a multi-screen theatre. The heritage review is required as the proposal involves changes to portions of the existing building, including its facade.

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Regal Cinema, designed by architect Walter Sykes George, opened in Connaught Place in 1932 and operated for nearly 85 years. It hosted films, plays and other performances and became associated with several major film premieres, including those involving Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

The cinema closed in March 2017, with Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker and Sangam among the final screenings. Its owners had announced plans to bring back the cinema as a multiplex.