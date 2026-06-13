The Ghaziabad sports department has directed operators of swimming pools, gyms and sports academies to complete mandatory registration formalities, warning of legal action against facilities found operating without registration, officials said on Friday.

Register within three days or face action, sports dept tells operators

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The directive applies to facilities being run by societies, clubs, hotels, schools, farmhouses, banquet halls and other institutions. In an advisory issued on Thursday, operators were directed to complete the registration process within three days of receiving the notice.

District sports officer Ram Milan said the move aims to ensure compliance with government guidelines issued under the district sports development and promotion committee’s “Pay and Play” and “Come and Play” framework.

“All swimming pools, gyms and sports academies operating without registration must immediately complete the process as per the prescribed norms before continuing operations,” Milan said in a statement.

According to the department, operators are required to obtain application forms from the district sports office and submit necessary documents. A committee constituted by the district magistrate will inspect the facilities and registration certificates will be issued after institutions meet the requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} “Only facilities with registration certificates would be allowed to operate,” Milan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Only facilities with registration certificates would be allowed to operate,” Milan said. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has warned that recommendations for legal action will be sent to higher authorities if any facility fails to complete the process.