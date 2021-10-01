Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Religious sites in Delhi reopen, devotees asked to abide by Covid-19 norms

The authority in its fresh Covid-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies, and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:10 PM IST
The DDMA directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals. (File Photo / PTI)

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of religious places in the city for devotees from Friday with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines on Thursday. Religious places in the national capital were closed for devotees for over five months, since April 19, following the imposition of a lockdown due to the severe second wave of Covid infections.

Also Read | Delhi: For 2nd yr, Chhath Puja celebrations in public banned over Covid-19 fears

Although the DDMA order permitted the entry of devotees to religious places, it prohibited large gatherings there. It also directed the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festivals.

The authority in its fresh Covid-19 guidelines stated that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies, and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi’s Covid-19 deaths in September the lowest since 1st month of outbreak

“Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in official order. The activities permitted and prohibited by the DDMA will continue up to October 15 midnight.

