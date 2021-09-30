No Chhat puja at public places, river banks in Delhi: DDMA

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday prohibited Chhat Puja celebrations in public places including at grounds, river banks and temples for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chhat Puja, a three-day festival of worshipping the sun, will be celebrated between November 8-10 this year. It is most popular in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

“Chhat Puja festival celebrations shall not be allowed in public places, public grounds, river banks, ghats, temples, etc in Delhi and the public is advised to celebrate the same at their homes,” said the DDMA order, a copy of which HT has seen.

The authority, however, allowed public celebration of other festivals preceding Chhath puja such as Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra while subjecting organisers to certain protocols and regulations.

“Chhat celebrations involve community rituals and taking dip in a water body, which is unsafe in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we decided not to take the risk and encourage people to celebrate at their residences to avoid crowding,” said a senior DDMA official who did not wish to be identified.

Last year too, the DDMA did not allow celebration of Chhat in public places. It had also prohibited Durga Puja organisers from entertaining visitors at the venues and Ramleela organisers were asked to live-stream programmes. Dussehra rituals, which involve burning of effigies, were allowed in a few locations with restriction on maximum size of crowd at each venue.

In Thursday’s order, the DDMA said that even for festivals that are allowed in public spaces, there can be no processions, rallies, food stalls, fairs, or other stalls both inside and outside the venue. Each organiser has to take permission from the office of the concerned district magistrate and police station. It also said, “No permission shall be granted by district magistrate or other authorities for conducting any event in containment zones.”

Also Read: Man found dead in Delhi, suspected to have died of starvation

Organisers have to ensure that the number of people in a venue do not exceed seating capacity. There are more conditions concerning crowd size. In closed spaces, total seats cannot exceed 200 or 50% of actual seating capacity of the premise – whichever is lower. For open spaces, the maximum seating capacity will be decided for each venue by the concerned sub-divisional magistrate office after assessment of the location.

Every organiser has to appoint a nodal officer responsible for emergency situations and video-recording of events at the venue. The recordings have to be submitted to the local police station. Organisers also have to ensure 100% mask compliance, facilities such as toilets and hand wash, and availability of sanitisers.