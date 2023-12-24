Replace ‘fake’ drugs soon, says Delhi health minister

Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday asked the health department to make alternative arrangements immediately to avoid the shortage of drugs in government health facilities in the Capital, after the vigilance department asked to withdraw certain medicines from the stock as they were found to be “not of standard quality”. Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that the inquiry by the LG on spurious drugs was ordered selectively, omitting action against “sub-standard consumables” purchased from the central government portals. (ANI)

The five drugs directed to be removed from the supplies include amlodipine (for high blood pressure), levetiracetam (for seizures), pantoprazole (for excess stomach acid), cephalexin (antibiotic), and dexamethasone (steroid).

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“You are directed to inform me regarding the alternative arrangements by DGHS and the hospitals for making available the five medicines... of standard quality and their fresh stock... within a week. Further, a fresh SOP may also be designed... to be provided within a fortnight,” Bhardwaj wrote.

Special secretary, vigilance, YVVJ Rajashekhar on Sunday wrote to the health secretary to withdraw all “substandard” drugs from government health facilities and seize the documents detailing the manufacturers and suppliers of these “spurious” drugs.

“It is requested to clarify as to how much payment is made to these companies and how much is pending,” Rajashekhar wrote in the letter.

“Since the aforementioned five drugs... are also essential... alternative arrangements should immediately be in place to make them available so that public is not inconvenienced,” Bhardwaj said. Bharadwaj had on Saturday said the inquiry by the LG on spurious drugs was ordered selectively, omitting action against “sub-standard consumables” purchased from the central government portals.

Both orders came a day after a political spat broke out between LG VK Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the alleged supply of substandard drugs and consumables to government hospitals, for which Saxena ordered a CBI inquiry.