Republic Day fervour: Run to salute the spirit of Indian armed forces

To ring in the spirit of patriotism, quite a few denizens have chosen to be part of marathons, this Republic Day, be it physically or virtually. Some marathons are promoting a healthy lifestyle amid the Covid-19 pandemic through runs organised within gated premises of residential societies. “We have 110 runners in our society, and they belong to different age groups. Most of them are participating in the event we have planned for January 26. The run is divided into four categories – 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km. Following Covid guidelines, participants have been allotted time slots starting 5am,” says Sunil Grewal, an ultra runner and organiser of one such event in a Gurugram-based residential society, adding, “For each kilometre covered by a participant, we are donating ₹5 to the Indian Army.”

Amid the pandemic, large sporting events have been cancelled across the globe. And marathons too, suffered the same fate. In the new normal, a few fitness enthusiasts have thus taken to virtual marathons, especially on the occasion of Republic Day. “We’ve organised a marathon in the honour of India’s armed forces, albeit virtually. Participants have been recording time and distance using running tracker apps since January 23, and will submit their data on January 26. We will share details, including the e-bib (an electronically developed number used to identify the runner) that can be printed out. This allows the participants to run as per their convenience, and therefore time and place isn’t an issue unlike in a physical marathon. Plus, you can run freely and safely since there’s no crowd, which is why over 1,000 people signed up for it,” says Delhi-based Aman Singh, one of the organisers of a virtual marathon.

Denizens taking part in such marathons say they feel mixed emotions of honour and patriotism. “My friends are participating in marathons happening on the occasion of Republic Day,” says Jitin Kumar, a Delhi-based running enthusiast, adding, “Since we can’t have large gatherings and most physical events are on hold, I’ve registered for a virtual run, and even some ride events that my friends and I mutually decided. This way we can celebrate this day together, and it’s another joy to pay homage to our country, and armed forces.”

