Delhi’s oldest church, now restored, reopens Sunday

Restoration work at St. James’s Church, one of the oldest churches in the Capital, has been completed, and the monument will be opened to the general public after a celebratory event on Sunday (August 6), officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

The early 19th-century church located at Kashmere Gate demonstrates classic colonial architecture. (HT Photo)

The early 19th-century church located at Kashmere Gate demonstrates classic colonial architecture. The over 180-year-old church, which was in a dilapidated condition with cracks and a weakened foundation, has been restored to its past glory. It now wears a distinct hue of pink, its original colour, instead of yellow, officials part of the conservation work said.

The church is not protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or the state department of archaeology.

“The conservation process is complete. We are celebrating the completion of the conservation works on August 6. The LG of Delhi is coming as the chief guest and will unveil the plaque. It took us eight years for the initial thought to come into realisation,” said Kamal Baluja, chairperson of the church conservation committee.

The event will begin with a rededication service in the morning by the Bishop of Delhi.

Work on the church’s conservation plan was initiated in August 2015 by church authorities, and the financial grant came through in 2019. In 2021, an MoU was signed with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and work was finally initiated in October 2021. After delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and ban on construction to control pollution, the conservation process picked up once again in July 2022. It was carried out by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) as the project consultant.

According to Baluja, the colour of the outer walls of the church, at some point, had been changed to yellow.

“The authorities wished that it be restored it to its original colour, which was also seen in records, archival images, and paintings of the church they dug out,” he said.

“The church gets general visitors and even foreigners. They will all be allowed to visit after its opening on August 6,” sai Baluja.

Since the conservation exercise picked up pace last year, service was taking place at the Parish Hall.

A Scottish mercenary fighter, James Skinner, started building the church in 1821. It was consecrated 15 years later, and the first service was held in 1836 by Bishop Daniel Wilson.

Historian and author Swapna Liddle in her book, Chandni Chowk: The Mughal city of Delhi, described Skinner as an interesting figure.

Liddle writes that Skinner was the son of a Scottish military adventurer and an Indian woman.

Raised as a Muslim, it was during the consecration of the church in 1836 that he and his three sons were confirmed in the Christian faith.

