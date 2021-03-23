Retired armyman shot dead in Delhi in a suspected case of mistaken identity

A 43-year-old retired Indian Army jawan was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in southwest Delhi’s Ujwaa village near Jarafpur Kalan on Monday evening.

The retired armyman, identified as Mukesh, was singing songs with his friends in an agricultural field when the assailants arrived, asked them about a person, and then opened fire at him. At least five bullets were fired, of which three hit Mukesh, killing him on the spot, the police said.

Police suspect the murder of Mukesh could be a case of mistaken identify and the real target of the assailants may be his brother, who has a criminal past.

“There is a possibility that the assailants had come looking for Mukesh’s brother but they ended up killing Mukesh,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

DCP Meena said that crime took place around 5.30pm on Monday. Two unidentified men arrived on an Apache motorcycle and asked them about one Rakesh.

“Mukesh and his friends told the duo that Rakesh was not with them. Suddenly, the man who was enquiring about Rakesh opened fire from a countrymade pistol at Mukesh and fled,” said the DCP.

Mukesh’s friends raised an alarm after which his nephew rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case of murder was registered. A crime spot investigation team visited the scene and collected evidence.

“The statements of the eyewitnesses were also recorded. Our teams are making efforts to identify and nab the suspects,” added DCP Meena.