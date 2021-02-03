Road Safety Month: One for the road, and safety of denizens

Don’t be surprised if you are in the Millennium City and spot someone dressed as a panda, holding a placard that reads: Follow Traffic Rules. Isn’t this a cool way to educate one about road safety?

As part of 32nd National Road Safety Month (January 18 to February 17) this panda is stationed at Gurugram. Several volunteers are also stationed at various spots, to spread the message of road safety rules. They hold placards with messages such as ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’.

Several volunteers have been stationed at various spots, to hold placards with road safety rules.

In the Capital, Delhi Police is observing Road Safety Month on the theme of Sadak Suraksha – Jivan Raksha. In association with Indian Head Injury Foundation, they recently distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders. Mandeep Randhawa, Additional CP (Road Safety), Delhi Police, says, “There are 119 accident prone zones in Delhi. During the month, awareness programmes are being organised at all accident-prone zones to spread the message of road safety and importance of traffic rules. Virtual sessions for awareness of school children are also being conducted. Apart from this, an online seminar on road safety was also conducted by students; they performed various activities such as plays, poems etc.”

Several such programmes are being organised to sensitise the public. “Past few decades, we’ve been trying to educate people on road safety rules. But it’s not creating the right impact. And, we see the road traffic fatalities increasing every year in India,” says Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder, Raahgiri Foundation, adding, “Though police challans defaulters the whole year, during this month, they are doing it more aggressively. We pick three intersections every week and follow zero tolerance on speed, red light jumping and wrong side.”

In another fun activity, denizens recently witnessed a fun flash mob in Gurugram’s Galleria Market, organised by Teens of Gods, to highlight road rules.

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more on Facebook and Twitter