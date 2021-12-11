Rohini court blast: HC directs new security measures

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the Delhi government, Delhi Police and the district court bar associations to implement measures such as identity cards for lawyers with QR codes, automated entry/exit gates and radio frequency identification enabled vehicle stickers to enhance security at all court complexes in Delhi, a day after a low-intensity improvised explosive device went off at the Rohini district court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The order with the directions, dated November 24, was released on Friday. On November 24, the court had suggested these measures in the aftermath of the murder of gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at the Rohini court complex. However, the court did not issued the directions then.

In the order, a bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said that the police will be primarily responsible for “regular and continuous” security audit of all the court complexes, deployment of adequate personnel, monitoring through CCTV cameras, etc. It added that the city government will be responsible for making budgetary allocation for purchasing security related devices recommended by the police.

“Since, Delhi Police has the necessary expertise in the field of security; the security devices shall be procured directly by them, under intimation to the court administration and government of NCT of Delhi. As and when the devices are procured, the necessary funds shall be made available by the Delhi government, without any delay,” the court said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bench also said that installation of automated gates, like the ones installed at Metro stations, be considered to tackle the huge footfall in the courts. It ordered the police to conduct security audits at regular intervals and install high resolution cameras and baggage scanning machines.

It said that based on the audit, Delhi Police commissioner will undertake periodical review of the security arrangements and depending on the situation, the required number of security personnel will be deployed and requisite gadgets be installed.

“…to ensure that the mechanism of checking/frisking is thorough and at the same time quick and efficient, Delhi Police shall ensure that the latest technology in metal detection and baggage scanning is employed. No baggage shall be permitted inside the court premises without scanning. It shall be ensured that all scanners and other gadgets meant for checking and frisking are in a working condition. The scanners and the detectors shall be manned and a backup shall be maintained in each court complex in case of any equipment failure,” the bench said in an 11-page order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court has said that lawyers must render complete cooperation with the security personnel at the time of checking, frisking and baggage scanning.

It also said that only authorised vehicles, including those of the staff, advocates and judges, will be allowed entry into the court complex. To ensure implementation, the court said that the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), in consultation with the bar associations, will devise stickers, preferably with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

“The police personnel shall scrupulously check all the vehicles entering the court complexes. Only authorised vehicles with stickers shall be permitted inside the court complexes, which would include vehicles of staff, advocates and judges,” the court said.

In its directions, the court has said that entry to the court complex will be regulated by keeping checks at two entry and exit points. Additionally, women constables would also be deployed to frisk the lady lawyers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24 in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, the officials had said. Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

Ranjee Mathur, secretary, Rohini Court Bar Association, said the directions have to be implemented on the ground. “Sadly, little has changed in security preparedness even after the Gogi shootout. There are administrative problems in the installation of the CCTVs, and funds have not been sanctioned despite repeated requests,” he said.

Ashok Chand, retired IPS officer who headed special cell and crime branch of the Delhi Police, said the most important point is controlling access to the premises. “End of the day, it is all about the access control to the places inside the court. For that everyone has to be searched and frisked. Until that is put in place, there will always be gaps. If seach is not made mandatory, there will be gaps and such incidents are bound to take place. The CCTV cameras have to be checked and real time monitoring should be done to prevent such incidents,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter will be heard on April 18, 2022.