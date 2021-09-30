Rohini court shootout: HC initiates PIL to look into security of courts

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Thursday initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) to look into safety and security of the high court and district courts in the wake of the shootout at the Rohini court complex which left three persons, including gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, dead.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh said that there is a need for proper and effective deployment of sufficient numbers of police personnel at the high court and district courts.

The court, while issuing notice to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Delhi government, Delhi Police, respective Bar associations of all the seven district courts and the Delhi high court Bar association, asked them to give suggestions in not more than one or two pages.

“We have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident which took place in Rohini court. This court wants valuable suggestions from respondents for security at all court complexes in Delhi,” said the bench.

“There is also a need for the installation of CCTV cameras along with a fool-proof entry system. Installation of high-tech metal detector and baggage scanner is required,...(along with a) vehicle surveillance system,” said the chief justice.

Notorious gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed by two men inside court number 207 of the Rohini court complex during a hearing on September 24. The police gunned down the two shooters who came in a lawyer’s attire to gain entry into the court.

On September 25, HT had reported about an affidavit filed by the high court administration last year highlighting the need for more security personnel at the Rohini court complex and other district courts.

The affidavit had noted that CCTVs were “grossly inadequate” at Rohini court and that, except the Dwarka court, other courts did not have a pass system for entering the premises.The submission was made in an affidavit in connection with a plea seeking enhancement of security at the seven district courts in the city.

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday said that security at the seven district courts will be upgraded on par with that of the Delhi high court, and announced a slew of measures such as deploying paramilitary personnel and regular security audits.

On Thursday, the chief justice noted that an order on frisking may be necessary: “Everyone is in a hurry. The problem is not that they do not want to get frisked, but because everyone is in a hurry.”

“There is also a need for provision of UVS (under vehicle surveillance) system,” added the court.

All the counsels of the respondents were issued advance notice and were present in the court.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, appearing for the police, sought sharing of all the suggestions with him so that the police can come up with a better security system.

The court asked the counsels to supply the suggestions to the city police counsel and posted the matter for hearing on October 5.