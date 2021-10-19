Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0: All you need to know about Delhi govt's jobs portal

The Delhi government is all set to create the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be a job matching platform for entry-level jobs for youth of the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has issued tenders for developing the portal.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed that Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0 would be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched by any state government to provide all employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.

"The Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 will be a gateway to access skill training, career guidance and skill credentialing and a mobile app will also be made available," a statement issued by Sisodia said.

What is Rojgaar Bazaar?

It is a digital platform being created by the Delhi government which will list available jobs to help people of the national capital. The site will use artificial intelligence to draw up the best job matches.

According to Delhi government, it will offer end-to-end employment related information to those on the lookout for jobs in the city.

Tenders for Rojgaar Bazaar 2.0 were floated by the Delhi government's employment department on October 14.

Other offerings on the portal

Manish Sisodia said that in addition to AI-based smart-matching and employer verification, the platform will also provide a range of other critical services. "This will range from skilling, career guidance, skill credentialing and automated analytics services, all of which will help in enhancing the job seekers' ability to gain meaningful livelihood," the deputy chief minister said in a statement.

While services such as skilling and career guidance will help the job seeker to pursue an aspirational career, a strong analytics platform will provide the government with rich insights to frame policies and drive on ground positive impact, he added.

The second iteration will draw upon the success of Rozgaar Bazaar 1.0, the AAP leader said.

Rojgaar Bazaar 1.0

It was launched in August last year, which the Delhi government said, turned out to be a "lifeline" for the unemployed youth as well as small businesses of Delhi during the time of Covid-19.

Over 14 lakh job-seekers and 10 lakh jobs have already been advertised on the current Rojgaar Bazaar portal.

According to Delhi employment department, Flipkart, Amazon and HDFC Bank have made registrations on the portal.