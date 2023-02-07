Roses are red, violets are blue: Delhiites don’t mind splurging to say I love you

It’s the season of love as Valentine’s Day (February 14) is fast approaching, and shooting up at an equal pace is the cost of roses. On Rose Day, today, florists across the city are happy to share that despite the soaring price of flowers during this time, Dilliwallahs are still ordering the lovely blooms in good numbers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bobby, a florist in Defence Colony, informs, “Pehle ki date mein ek rose ₹15 se ₹20 tak ka mil jata tha. On special days, if the demand went high, then ₹25 ka bhi becha hai. But right now, we are selling a single rose for ₹80 and a bouquet of 12 roses will cost a minimum of ₹1,000. And this price will increase during this Valentine’s week.” He adds, “Even in wholesale shops, the rate of roses has been high since a month now, because this is also the wedding season. Roses kaafi demand mein hai.”

“Kal tak ek rose ₹100- ₹120 ka becha. Today being Rose Day, ₹150 ka bhi bech sakte hain,” says Tushar Saini, a florist in Janpath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raking in the moolah, the florists are hoping to make profits this time around, after witnessing a lull in business due to Covid-19. “Our everyday sale goes up by ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 starting from Rose Day till Valentine’s Day. It’s expected to go up further as we see more walk-in customers. Around 15 se 20 log toh aa hi rahe hain ek din mein,” says Surender Singh, owner of a flower shop in Connaught Place. Tushar Saini, a florist in Janpath, adds, “Kal subah tak ek rose ₹100 ka becha, and the price went up to ₹120 by evening. Today being Rose Day, ₹150 ka bhi bech sakte hain. Yeh hi time hai kamaane ka, pichle kuch saalon mein bahut mushkil ho gayi thi. Ab umeed hai business better hi hoga.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our sale goes up by ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 starting from Rose Day till Valentine’s Day,” informs Surender Singh, a florist in Connought Place.

No matter what the price, Delhiites don’t mind spending to profess their love. “I have booked a bouquet of roses and lilies for ₹1,799 for my girlfriend. I plan to surprise her with it at a cafe in Gurugram, where we are meeting,” says Shivansh Thakur, a software engineer. Anushka Sharma, an accessories designer, shares, “Rose day is about making someone feel special and that can never have a price! So, no matter what the cost, I will celebrate it. This time, I’m sending a large bouquet of roses for my someone special as we won’t be able to meet.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @maishascribbles

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter