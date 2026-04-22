Rouse Avenue courts set for 550-cr boost

To address the massive backlog and volume of cases, the Delhi government has reformulated a plan to expand the Rouse Avenue Court complex — a special court in the city that primarily handles high-profile cases involving lawmakers — under a ₹550-crore project, senior Delhi government officials said. The

The expansion is aimed at addressing both the court’s massive backlog of cases and the high volume of cases. (HT file photo)

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Under the plan, the court will get an additional 94 court rooms along with associated infrastructure, such as lawyers chambers and sitting halls, the officials added. The new blocks are expected to come up on 3.6 acres adjacent to the existing court building on DDU Marg. The project however will require permission for cutting and transplanting 450 trees to start the project.

The expansion is aimed at addressing both the court’s massive backlog of cases and the high volume of cases it receives. It is part of overall plan to expand judicial infrastructure at district level.

HT graphic

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{{^usCountry}} The project was first conceptualised under the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with a plan to add 55 courtrooms. However, it was never implemented with AAP alleging that it was part of a slew of infrastructure projects stuck due to its tussle with the bureaucracy in the last phase of its term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project was first conceptualised under the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with a plan to add 55 courtrooms. However, it was never implemented with AAP alleging that it was part of a slew of infrastructure projects stuck due to its tussle with the bureaucracy in the last phase of its term. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the land and estate department has already handed over the land parcel to PWD. “The whole project has been reconceptualised to increase the number of court rooms. Initially, the sanction was for 55 court rooms and 858 lawyers chambers. Under the revised plan, 94 court rooms, 90 lawyers chambers and 180 sitting spaces for lawyers in halls will be set up,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Public Works Department (PWD) official said that the land and estate department has already handed over the land parcel to PWD. “The whole project has been reconceptualised to increase the number of court rooms. Initially, the sanction was for 55 court rooms and 858 lawyers chambers. Under the revised plan, 94 court rooms, 90 lawyers chambers and 180 sitting spaces for lawyers in halls will be set up,” official added. {{/usCountry}}

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The PWD has finalised the drawings and the preliminary estimates are expected to be submitted in this month.

The project will cost approximately ₹550 crore —up from the earlier estimate of ₹448 crore. “The project will be executed over a two yearS once a contractor is granted the work order. It may still take another three months for take statutory approvals and other permissions especially regarding the 450 trees on the site,” the PWD official quoted above added.

Officials said several trees will be transplanted for the project and the government will also carry out compensatory afforestation.

The current eight-storey court building is fully earthquake resistant with a capacity of 42 courtrooms with a basement parking for 800 vehicles. PWD official said that the new block will act as continuation of existing court in terms of architecture as well a facilities.

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Rouse Avenue Court, also known as Rouse Avenue Court Complex in New Delhi, is a significant judicial hub, established around 2019, known for handling high-profile cases, especially those involving corruption and economic offences, as well as matters related to MPs and MLAs.

Some of the high-profile cases handled by the court include Delhi Excise Policy case involving former CM Arvind Kejriwal; INX Media & Aircel-Maxis Case involving P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram; the alleged IRCTC scam case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav; the National Herald case which involves Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi; the 2G spectrum scam; and the Robert Vadra land case, among others.

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