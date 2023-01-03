Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'We'll get best legal help': Kejriwal speaks to mother of woman dragged by car

delhi news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 05:00 PM IST

The Delhi chief minister also announced ₹10 lakh compensation for the bereaved family.

New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel deployed near the residence of the girl who was killed after being dragged by a car, at Karan Vihar area of Sultanpuri, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the Sultanpuri horror victim, adding that his government will provide ‘best legal assistance’ to the bereaved family.

The Delhi government will give a compensation of 10 lakh to the family, said Kejriwal.

“I spoke to the victim's mother. We will ensure justice for the daughter by fielding the biggest lawyer. These days, the mother doesn't keep well, we will get her treated. We will give the family a compensation of 10 lakh. The government stands with the family. In future, if they need some help, we will help them,” tweeted the chief minister.

The 20-year-old deceased was the sole bread winner of her family. She died after being dragged for several kilometres by a car on New Year's Day. On Tuesday evening, her preliminary autopsy report ruled out sexual assault; the family had alleged she was raped as well, while the police had said she died as a result of being dragged by the car and that there was no sexual assault.

The five accused, who were sent to 3-day police custody on Monday, were allegedly drunk at the time of the incident. As one of the accused is reportedly a member of the BJP, Kejriwal's AAP has been accusing lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Police of trying to save the said accused, Manoj Mittal.

arvind kejriwal
