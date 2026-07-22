New Delhi, The government on Wednesday said in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready for a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, and accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament and destroying its dignity, while Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said the debate can happen only after the education minister resigns.

RS adjourned till 3 pm: Govt says ready for debate on NEET; Oppn presses for Pradhan's resignation

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As the Rajya Sabha met for the post-lunch sitting, Opposition MPs were once again on their feet demanding an explanation from the government over police crackdown on protesters during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo march' called by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready to discuss all issues, but the Chairman will decide under which rule a debate can happen.

As Opposition MPs continued their uproar, Rijiju said he wants to respond to the issues raised by them.

"The government has been saying since the beginning of the session... all important issues, including NEET paper leak, will be discussed," Rijiju said.

He said it is the government's responsibility to put in public domain the information on action taken after the paper leak incident, and accused the Opposition of not allowing it to do so by creating an uproar.

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of the House J P Nadda also slammed the Opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of the House J P Nadda also slammed the Opposition parties. {{/usCountry}}

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"INDI Alliance has irresponsible behaviour, they are destroying the dignity of Parliament," Nadda said.

"Kiren Rijiju has clearly said that the government is ready to discuss all issues, including NEET paper leak and related issues," he said.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, said the Opposition wanted the discussion to be held under Rule 267, and also laid down the condition of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation before such a debate is taken up.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh cited past rulings, and said in the last four decades, Rule 267 has been invoked in the House on the "rarest of the rare occassions".

As Opposition MPs continued their protest, the House was adjourned till 3 pm.

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Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha enables a member, with the Chairman's consent, to seek suspension of a listed business of the House to take up a matter of urgent public importance.

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