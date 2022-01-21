Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / RT-PCR test gets cheaper in Delhi: 300 at labs, 500 at home
delhi news

RT-PCR test gets cheaper in Delhi: 300 at labs, 500 at home

The cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test has been reduced by ₹200 for home collection as well as for samples collected at private hospitals and labs.
Now an RT-PCR test, if performed at labs and hospitals, will cost 300 instead of 500.(Unsplash)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 04:04 AM IST
BySweta Goswami, New Delhi

The Delhi government on Thursday slashed prices of Covid-19 tests in the city, and ordered hospitals and labs to process all samples within 12 hours of receiving them.

The cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test has been reduced by 200 for home collection as well as for samples collected at private hospitals and labs.

The same price cut was extended for rapid antigen tests in the city.

Now an RT-PCR test, if performed at labs and hospitals, will cost 300 instead of 500.

For samples collected from home, the cost has been reduced to 500 (including collection and other charges) from 700, the order issued by the state health department on Thursday said. Prior to this, the government had revised the cost of Covid-19 test in August last year.

Easier on the pocket
RELATED STORIES

“All labs/ hospitals will display the revised rates at prominent places latest within 24 hours of this order. This order comes into effect immediately and is for strict compliance by all concerned,” read the order signed by Manisha Saxena, Delhi’s principal secretary (health).

The government will pay private labs 200 for each sample collected by and transported to the lab by the government, and 300 for samples collected by the government but transported by the lab.

Senior health officials said Delhi’s testing capacity has been increased from 100,000 a day to 300,000 with several new private labs opening up in the city and the government labs increasing their capacities.

“Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by Govt. team (District CDMO Office or Hospital). Further, all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab,” the order further stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sweta Goswami

Sweta Goswami writes on urban development, transport, energy and social welfare in Delhi. She prefers to be called a storyteller and has given voice to several human interest stories. She is currently cutting her teeth on multimedia storytelling....view detail

Topics
covid-19 delhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP