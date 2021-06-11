Rules for home delivery of liquor come into force in Delhi. All you need to know

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government notified the rules permitting home delivery of liquor for orders placed via mobile apps and websites on Thursday that will come into effect from Friday.

All you need to know about doorstep delivery of liquor:

The amended excise rules will be realised from Friday, but the home delivery of liquor in the national capital will take some time as the government is yet to issue the terms and conditions to execute it.

The Delhi finance department has said, as per an official notification, that most of the amendments, including that of Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules, will be effective from June 10, which was Thursday.

The orders for home delivery of liquor can be taken through mobile apps and websites after amending the rules. Under the previous excise rules, home delivery of liquor was allowed only for orders placed through fax and email. Due to the impracticality of rules, there were no takers for the L-13 license and the government has not issued any till date.

However, the implementation of doorstep delivery of liquor depends on the number of applications for L-13 licences and the government's will to clear them.

On Monday, the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification allowed the holders of necessary licenses to serve liquor in open spaces like terraces, courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels and independent restaurants, where the consumers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

(With inputs from PTI)

