Saraswati Puja 2022: Limited entry, takeaway bhog

As the arrival of the beauteous spring knocks on our doors today, Saraswati Puja is here. And, this year, once again, the worship of the deity of knowledge will be a low-key and virtual affair for Bengali communities across Delhi-NCR.

Gurugram’s Bangiya Parishad, which has been celebrating Saraswati Puja at HUDA Community Center, sector 56, for the last 16 years, will observe it in a restricted way today, while maintaining Covid-19 guidelines. Malay Nandy, general secretary of the community, says, “The puja will be followed by pushpanjali and bhog. In the evening, we’ll organise a cultural programme and conclude with a community dinner. Next day, we’ll do eco-bisarjan (immersion) of the idol as organised by Gurgaon Joint Puja Committee. There will be a limited number of people performing the rituals. However, people can watch all the puja activities through live streaming on social media.”

Similarly, members of Delhi-based Navapalli Puja Samity are planning to mark the occasion by following typical Bengali traditions at home. “We’ll just have a priest do the puja at our mandir. At home, we’ll wear shades of yellow, orange or white. And eat khichdi, labda, chutney, and sweets,” says Ravi Kant Singh, general secretary of the committee.

Hosting a socially distanced puja and a virtual cultural event, today, is Pushpalli Durgabari Samiti of sector 15, Gurugram. “The programmes are for members only and the Aarogya Setu app will need to be shown upon entry to ensure the visitors are fully vaccinated and have no Covid symptoms. The bhog will be takeaway for members only,” says Aurindam Mukherjee, a member of the community

