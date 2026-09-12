Satya Niketan building collapse: DU panel to study PG options near campus

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) has constituted an eight-member committee to explore paying guest (PG) accommodation near the university and its colleges, an official said on Friday.

The development comes as a five-storey illegally built building functioning as a boys’ PG in Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, killing seven people, including DU students and injuring five. (HT Archive)

The committee, chaired by South Campus director professor Rajni Abbi, was constituted on Wednesday and tasked with examining PGs. The university has set a month’s deadline for the committee to submit its findings.

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The development comes as a five-storey illegally built building functioning as a boys’ PG in Satya Niketan collapsed on September 6, killing seven people, including DU students and injuring five.

“A committee has been constituted to explore the possibilities of PG accommodation in the vicinity of the university and its colleges. The committee will visit various sites and assess the structure, infrastructure, amenities and other facilities available at such accommodations. The committee will also examine the availability of statutory approvals and necessary clearances from the concerned statutory bodies,” a notification signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta stated.

One of the committee members, professor KP Singh, said the committee’s priority will be to explore safe and affordable options for non-Delhi resident students.

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{{^usCountry}} “The committee will undertake a detailed assessment of the accommodation options available in and around the campuses, with particular focus on affordability, safety, accessibility, basic amenities and suitability for students. It will also explore the possibility of developing an operational framework through which reliable accommodation options can be identified and made accessible to students,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The committee will undertake a detailed assessment of the accommodation options available in and around the campuses, with particular focus on affordability, safety, accessibility, basic amenities and suitability for students. It will also explore the possibility of developing an operational framework through which reliable accommodation options can be identified and made accessible to students,” Singh added. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the university has fast-tracked the construction of on-campus accommodation, with plans to add 5,544 beds – 3,922 in university hostels and 1,622 across various affiliated colleges. Once these additions are completed, the total hostel capacity across the university and its colleges will rise to 12,754 beds. Of these, 7,344 beds will be available in university hostels, while colleges will account for the remaining 5,410, DU said.

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The university said construction of three accommodation facilities at DU’s Dhaka Complex is nearing completion: an institute of eminence hostel with a capacity of 1,450 beds, the Nirbhaya residential accommodation for women with 1,000 beds, and a studio apartment complex with 1,050 beds.

Earlier this week, vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh met with the principals of all colleges to expedite ongoing hostel construction and explore additional accommodation facilities.