Satya Niketan building collapse: Student, teacher bodies call for accountability

The building collapse on Sunday in Satya Niketa triggered demands for civic accountability with student and teachers’ organisations demanding a comprehensive audit of PG accommodations across the city and opposition parties accusing the authorities of failing to prevent repeated tragedies .

CM Rekha Gupta at the Satya Niketan spot as rescue operations take place. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the MCD office at Civic Centre over the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan, demanding the resignation of the commissioner.

Various student and teachers’ organisations, including the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), ABVP, NSUI and Students’ Federation of India (SFI). They demanded a thorough investigation and swift action against those responsible for alleged safety violations.

The NDTF said the collapse raised serious questions over compliance with structural and fire safety norms at privately-run hostels and PG accommodations around Delhi University campuses and colleges. It demanded a time-bound inquiry into the incident and a comprehensive inspection of student housing facilities.

Meanwhile, opposition parties alleged “negligence” on the part of civic authorities and the government.

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{{^usCountry}} Describing the incident as “extremely tragic and alarming”, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The government must wake up from its slumber. There is a need to take large-scale action to ensure the safety of citizens,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Describing the incident as “extremely tragic and alarming”, former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The government must wake up from its slumber. There is a need to take large-scale action to ensure the safety of citizens,” he posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the tragedy highlighted the unsafe and overcrowded PG accommodations students were forced to live in because of inadequate hostel facilities.“Students come to Delhi to build their future, not risk their lives for a roof over their heads. Every student’s life is precious. building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan is a deeply distressing and avoidable tragedy,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also linked the incident to the shortage of hostel accommodation in universities and colleges. “Students’ lives were already filled with struggles—now the situation has turned life-threatening. Due to the lack of good hostels in colleges or universities, students are forced to live in PG accommodations, 40-40 at a time under one roof, in inhumane conditions,” he added.

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AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj called the incident another example of corruption and systemic failure in enforcing building safety norms. He alleged that repeated audits following such incidents had failed to bring about meaningful change. “It’s the same story as the Saket building collapse. In the name of audits, crores will again be looted from businesses, gyms, hotels, hospitals. Nothing will change,” he posted on X.

In response, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra posted on X: “At this moment, our first priority is to rescue those trapped under the debris and take them for medical treatment.” An investigation will follow immediately and any department found responsible or negligent will face strict action, he added.