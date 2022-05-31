Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal
delhi news

Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI Photo)
Updated on May 31, 2022 05:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain as "false" and said like many other MLAs of the party,  the Delhi health minister will be acquitted too.  

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
arvind kejriwal satyendar jain enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP