Satyendar Jain true patriot, allegations against him false: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the money laundering case against Satyendar Jain as "false" and said like many other MLAs of the party, the Delhi health minister will be acquitted too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's a false case against Satyendar Jain. We are hard-core patriots, can get beheaded but can never betray the country...I myself saw his papers, the allegations against him are false. He has been arrested in view of politics,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON