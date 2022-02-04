SC asks Delhi govt about Covid vaccination of the homeless

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Delhi government three weeks to inform about the steps being taken to vaccinate the homeless on the Capital’s streets and provide them medical facilities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The direction of the court, passed in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer Kush Kalra, became necessary as the Delhi government failed to file any response despite a notice being issued to it in July 2021. The PIL highlighted the plight of homeless and beggars on the streets who were unable to get Covid-19 vaccination due to lack of identification documents. Further, the petition highlighted the need to provide medical facilities, including quarantine, for those infected.

On July 27 last year, the top court had sought response from the Centre and Delhi government in this regard.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that the Centre had taken steps to provide vaccination for homeless by providing this facility even to those without valid IDs. She said that till date nearly 7.7 million first doses were administered to persons without identity documents and over 1.4 million second doses were administered under this category.

A bench headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud found that the Delhi government was neither represented by any lawyer nor filed any affidavit. ASG Bhati informed the court: “Delhi has not filed any affidavit. If a direction can be issued by court, it will give a perspective of how the rollout has been in the Capital.”

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, agreed to the suggestion. It held, “No affidavit has been filed by the government of national capital territory of Delhi. The same shall be filed in three weeks.” The court asked the Centre to inform the updated status on vaccination by the next date.

At the time of issuing notice, the court recognised that the problem of begging was a “human problem” and that there was an immediate need to vaccinate persons who have been forced to stay on streets.

The petition originally sought directions to restrain beggars, vagabonds and homeless from begging on traffic junctions, markets and public places in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was dropped after the court refused to entertain such a prayer even as it agreed to consider the aspect of their rehabilitation.

The bench had then observed, “A large number of people, including children, are compelled to be on the streets to beg due to the absence of education and employment. This is a human problem which has to be redressed by the welfare state in a manner which accords with Part III and IV of the Constitution.”

Seeking response from Centre and Delhi governments, the bench had said, “Since the immediate issue which needs to be attended is that of vaccinating the persons to whom the petition relates and to ensure the due provision of medical facilities in the Covid-19 pandemic, we would expect a response from the Union of India and the GNCT of Delhi on what steps are being taken to deal with this human concern.”

