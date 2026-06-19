SC refuses stay on Delhi bar council poll counting, but holds declaration of result

New Delhi

The Supreme Court posted the matter for July. (HT Archive)

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop the counting of votes in the Bar Council of Delhi elections over allegations of irregularities during the voting process, but ordered the results to be put on hold until allowed by the court to publish them.

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant passed the order while examining a set of petitions filed by contestants aggrieved by the June 6 decision of the Delhi High Court to allow counting to proceed, after an interim stay had been granted by the top court on May 18.

Posting the matter to July, the bench, also comprising justice V Mohana, said, “It is directed that the counting of votes be completed at the earliest. However, the results of the counting may not be published without permission of this court.”

The court made it clear that it would first examine whether the allegations of discrepancies, reported to have taken place on the voting days from February 21-23, had any impact on the final poll outcome. “Let us see if there is any glaring example that comes forward due to which an individual is affected,” the bench said, examining appeals filed by advocates Rudra Vikram Singh and Raman Gandhi against the June 6 verdict.

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{{^usCountry}} In May, the Supreme Court requested the high court to take up petitions alleging irregularities in the elections after candidates alleged tampering with ballot papers. The top court also issued an interim stay then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In May, the Supreme Court requested the high court to take up petitions alleging irregularities in the elections after candidates alleged tampering with ballot papers. The top court also issued an interim stay then. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court order held that the petitions alleging irregularities were maintainable but did not order a repoll and instead,directed the entire counting process to be continuously videographed and live-streamed to all candidates and their authorised representatives. The CCTV camera system was directed to be constantly monitored by the election committee and the returning officer, former Delhi high court judge Talwant Singh.

Gandhi and Singh told the top court that there had been forgery of ballot papers and an FIR was also filed. They pointed out that 67 candidates were suspended on February 22 for violating the model code of conduct and 79 received notice, but these were revoked after an apology a day later.

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There were also reports of the returning officer being manhandled and intimidated while carrying out an inspection of the election spot over alleged violations, and the bar council suspended former association president Rajiv Khosla, along with nine other lawyers, from its rolls.

Senior advocate Priya Hingorani, appearing for the Bar Council of Delhi, told the top court that the two lawyers did not have any locus (right to seek appeal) to challenge the high court ruling. The top court assured both sides that any further order will be passed after hearing all stakeholders.

It said, “We have to put a break on declaration of results, as it may have an impact on these proceedings.”